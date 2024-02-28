View all newsletters
28 February 2024

Subscriber of the week: Jill Rutherford

Please email zuzanna.lachendro@newstatesman.co.uk if you would like to be featured.

By New Statesman

Photo by Llinos Lanini/Millennium Images
What do you do?

Corporate communications.

Where do you live?

Calgary, Alberta.

Do you vote?

Always, in honour of the women who made it possible for me to do so.

How long have you been a subscriber?

Since late 2022.

What made you start?

I picked up a copy at Heathrow when flying home to Canada. I was hooked!

THANK YOU

Is the NS bug in the family?

Just me.

What pages do you flick to first?

I read it cover to cover.

How do you read yours?

With a coffee, on the couch.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

The mix is perfect as is.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Nicholas Lezard, Andrew Marr, Jill Filipovic, Alona Ferber.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Kemi Badenoch or Angela Rayner.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

The US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.

All-time favourite NS article?

Jason Cowley’s “The Reeves Doctrine”.

The New Statesman is…

my lifeline to the UK when I can’t be there in person.

This article appears in the 28 Feb 2024 issue of the New Statesman, The QE Theory of Everything

THANK YOU