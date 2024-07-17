ADHD in the criminal justice system: a case for change – with Takeda

Photo by Pickadook / Shutterstock

This episode was initiated and funded by Takeda UK Ltd.

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) affects millions worldwide, yet its presence within the criminal justice system is often misunderstood or overlooked.

In this podcast we navigate the complex landscape where ADHD and the criminal justice system intercept; shedding light on the unique challenges and misconceptions faced by people with ADHD in prisons and the opportunities for improved care and support.

From late diagnosis to repeated prison sentences, the impact of ADHD can shape outcomes in profound and often unrecognised ways.

Host Emma Haslett is joined by Dr Tony Lloyd, the CEO of the ADHD Foundation; Sir Robert Buckland, the former Secretary of State for Justice and MP; Daley Jones, trustee at ADHD Liberty; and Sarah Templeton, an ADHD author and therapist, to explore the stories of those living at this intersection.

This podcast was recorded and produced before the 2024 General Election was announced.