Subscriber of the week: Jim Crook

What do you do?
Former social services director.
Where do you live?
Stillington, North Yorkshire.
Do you vote?
Always.
How long have you been a subscriber?
About ten years.
What made you start?
Having more time after retiring.
Is the NS bug in the family?
My partner browses the hard copy and my son takes an interest online.
What pages do you flick to first?
The features.
How do you read yours?
I spread it out over the week.
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
Analysis of social policy and the collapse of public services.
Who are your favourite NS writers?
Wolfgang Münchau and Nicholas Lezard.
Who would you put on the cover of the NS?
The subscriber of the week.
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
Oliver Dowden.
All-time favourite NS article?
Paul Mason’s analysis of the 2008 crash and austerity.
The New Statesman is…
a great companion.
This article appears in the 21 Feb 2024 issue of the New Statesman, Fractured Nation