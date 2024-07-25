This England: The great escape

A pet parrot who flew its nest was safely delivered home – by a team of midwives. Escape artist Jobby fled his home in Glasgow through an open window, leaving owner Apsi Witana distraught. But after a social media appeal took flight, Jobby was found five miles away at Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s maternity unit. “People in the waiting area said they’d been feeding him crisps. After 20 minutes or so, he hopped into his cage. It’s so nice to have him back.”

Glasgow Live (Amanda Welles)

Board meeting

When Rachel Reid’s workplace began an active-travel challenge, she dived in –literally. While many cycled or walked at least part of their journey to work, she took to the River Lagan to paddleboard the five miles into Belfast. “For me mentally, it’s just a lovely way to spend a couple of hours in the morning,” she said. “I feel like I’m on holiday and then suddenly I’m in work.”

BBC Northern Ireland (Steve Morley)

It might come home

A football fan who paid for a “England Euro 2024 Winners” tattoo before the final insists he “still loves” the ink even after England’s 2-1 loss to Spain. Dan Thomas, 29, from Swindon, asked for a tattoo of the Henri Delaunay trophy alongside the doomed words on his left leg days before the final, but does not intend to cover it up. Thomas is confident they will triumph at the next tournament in 2028.

Swindon Advertiser (Graham Reeves)

[See also: This England: A walking nightmare]

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close