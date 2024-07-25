This England: The great escape

A pet parrot who flew its nest was safely delivered home – by a team of midwives. Escape artist Jobby fled his home in Glasgow through an open window, leaving owner Apsi Witana distraught. But after a social media appeal took flight, Jobby was found five miles away at Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s maternity unit. “People in the waiting area said they’d been feeding him crisps. After 20 minutes or so, he hopped into his cage. It’s so nice to have him back.”
Glasgow Live (Amanda Welles)
Board meeting
When Rachel Reid’s workplace began an active-travel challenge, she dived in –literally. While many cycled or walked at least part of their journey to work, she took to the River Lagan to paddleboard the five miles into Belfast. “For me mentally, it’s just a lovely way to spend a couple of hours in the morning,” she said. “I feel like I’m on holiday and then suddenly I’m in work.”
BBC Northern Ireland (Steve Morley)
It might come home
A football fan who paid for a “England Euro 2024 Winners” tattoo before the final insists he “still loves” the ink even after England’s 2-1 loss to Spain. Dan Thomas, 29, from Swindon, asked for a tattoo of the Henri Delaunay trophy alongside the doomed words on his left leg days before the final, but does not intend to cover it up. Thomas is confident they will triumph at the next tournament in 2028.
Swindon Advertiser (Graham Reeves)
[See also: This England: A walking nightmare]