Andrew Marr: Kamala Harris is “empowered and freed”

In a surprise social media post this weekend, Joe Biden stood down from his re-election campaign and endorsed VP Kamala Harris. Significant support has mounted in the past 48 hours for Harris, but how does this change the presidential race?
Hannah Barnes, associate editor at the New Statesman, is joined by political editor Andrew Marr to discuss the developments in the US as well as Labour’s imminent challenges this summer as parliament heads for recess.
Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.
Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman