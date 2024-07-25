Daniel Handler: Q&A: “My wife is too busy to paint my portrait”

Illustration by Kristian Hammerstad

Daniel Handler was born in 1970, in San Francisco. He is best known for his award-winning children’s book series A Series of Unfortunate Events, written under the pen name Lemony Snicket.

What’s your earliest memory?

Waking up at my day-care centre in San Francisco and seeing a boy walking with his shoes untied. Carrying that memory makes me think I must’ve realised something about the world then, though I have no idea what.

Who are your heroes?

As a child – Harriet M Welsch, heroine of Harriet the Spy. I coveted her observational smarts and ability to keep a notebook going for more than a few pages. In adulthood, jazz musician Sun Ra is my hero, with his mythological vision, boundless imagination and good costumes.

What book last changed your thinking?

Daniele Pantano’s translation of The Poems by Robert Walser, whose loopy and elegant poems lead me to a new way of looking at narrative while I muck around with my new book.

What political figure do you look up to?

Ada Limón, America’s current poet laureate, for her fierce and gentle clarity. If only our entire political scene had such vivid sharp lines.

In which time and place, other than your own, would you like to live?

A few nights at the Hollywood Club in New York, in 1924, sipping cold gin and listening to Duke Ellington getting his act together, would be a wonderful vacation.

Who would paint your portrait?

About once a month I ask my wife, the talented illustrator Lisa Brown, if she’d like me to pose with nothing but some tasteful drapery and a bunch of grapes, but apparently she’s been too busy.

What’s your theme tune?

“I’m Not Perfect (But I’m Perfect for You)” by the inimitable Grace Jones. Ms Jones arguably has some better tunes, but I am not worthy of them.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

“Get out while you still can.” I haven’t followed the advice, though.

What would be your Mastermind specialist subject?

I know how to make dozens of classic cocktails and can improvise dozens more from a half-empty liquor cabinet. This might not qualify me for Mastermind but it would help us all cease caring.

What’s currently bugging you?

I’ve been travelling a lot and am weary of shower controls in hotels. One should not be flummoxed at such a time of vulnerability.

What single thing would make your life better?

Oh, my life is wondrously comfortable, really. Go find some miserable people and ask them; they can have my wish.

When were you happiest?

Some summers ago, I leapt off a speedboat into the Mediterranean and floated on the surface of the water watching sea urchins below. “I’m going to circle round and pick you up,” called the driver of the boat, but I told him not to bother.

In another life, what job might you have chosen?

Jellyfish seems like a pretty good gig. You look fantastic, get to dance a lot and everyone is afraid of you.

Are we all doomed?

Don’t be ridiculous. It takes an irritating level of arrogance to believe that we’re witnessing some final cataclysm. What is happening now will stop happening, and then something else will happen. This is called a story, and everybody gets one.

“And Then? And Then? What Else?” by Daniel Handler is published by Oneworld

[See also: Anne Applebaum Q&A: “Pessimism is irresponsible”]