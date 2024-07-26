A luxury cruise is an elegant way to make memories that will last a lifetime

Photo by MSC Cruises

The blue seas of Ionia hold a special place in human history and culture. Olympia on the Peloponnese peninsula is where 3,000 years ago the Olympic Games first captivated audiences who had travelled from across the ancient world. Now tourists can visit the Temple of Zeus and the ruins at the hippodrome and the great stadium – which could hold 45,000 people – all in the comfort of a 21st century luxury cruise.

Whether your cruise takes in the vibrant countries of the Mediterranean, dynamic East Asia or majestic Southern Africa, how you see these countries, places and cultures can transform it. The feelings and emotions we have elevate s just visiting a place into an experience, something we will remember long after we leave, and perhaps something that can change us. The peaceful serenity and beauty from seeing the icebergs in Ilulissat in Greenland is enhanced by the luxury provided on a journey that also takes you to Orkney, Germany, Iceland and Denmark.

The MSC Yacht Club provides for an even more refined and indulgent experience. Members of the Club enjoy excellent personalised service that is unmatched in cruise travel. Guests reside in lavish suites designed for utmost comfort and include 24/7 butler and concierge service, exclusive dining, deck and leisure areas and immersive luxury throughout their time on the cruise. MSC Yacht Club members also enjoy exclusive curated excursions, exploring the best there is to offer at each destination.

MSC Cruises works to ensure that their journeys and the places they visit are an experience that resonates with customers. Cruises to the Mediterranean are accompanied by the sensory smells, tastes and sounds of this rich region, home of Greek, Persian, Iberian and Roman cultures. In the port city of Dubrovnik on the Dalmatian coast, there are the historic and beautiful streets of the old walled city, a UNESCO World Heritage site, next to the awesome mountains of the Dinaric Alps and a stunning coastline.

The move from ship to shore at each destination is one of seamless luxury. On board passengers can enjoy the rich tastes and ingredients of the Mediterranean diet, such as abundant local fresh food and vegetables and olive oil, then immerse themselves in the ancient beauty of the Acropolis in Athens, visit the Trevi Fountain in Rome or the cuisine and culture of Marseille.

The elegance and charm of the destinations, combined with the experiences MSC Cruises curate, are reflected in their ships and services. On board, passengers can enjoy a variety of sports including tennis, squash, basketball and volleyball. The MSC Aurea SPA offers a range of high-quality treatments, including Balinese massages and saunas.

The newest destination, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, offers a unique experience within the Caribbean Marine Reserve, connecting you with the natural environment in an exceptionally beautiful setting. With two miles of white-sand beaches, food and drink services and overnight parties, visitors can enjoy island life to the fullest.

Whether visiting the Greek Islands or journeying across East Asia, these cruises will help families of all types and ages to make memories. At each destination, MSC Cruises provides Family Fun Excursions with local guides to provide experiences to share. That could be exploring the Ferrari World Theme Park in Abu Dhabi or seeing the beaches of Sir Bani Yas Island.

On board, there are activities for children of all ages, from toddlers to teenagers, that can be enjoyed with parents or independently with expert childcare staff. These include sports tournaments, the LEGO® Experience On Board and family disco. This means that parents can enjoy some quality time together in the luxury they deserve, from a couples’ spa day and sea-view dining to cocktails and a night at the casino.

Alongside those memories made on a cruise that can take in Valencia, Rome, Florence, Genoa and Provence, MSC Cruises provides for making memories on board too. From the sail-off party to Broadway productions, plus the latest cinema releases, sports, games and party nights to match mood and tastes. Seeing the world in luxury means you can better appreciate the experience. MSC Cruises and the MSC Yacht Club are an unparalleled service for passengers. Let yourself be guided by excellence.