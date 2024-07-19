An innovative approach to regional equity

Photo Credit: Dean Nixon / Shutterstock

In an era marked by geopolitical instability, pandemics, and economic crises, the need for resilience has never been greater. And while national resilience grabs the headlines, it is at a community level where the greatest and most sustainable change is badly needed.

But what defines a resilient community? And how does it thrive in the face of challenges?

Katharine Willis, professor of smart cities and communities at the University of Plymouth, depicts it as one that uses its unique cultural features to build capacity, foster cooperation and adapt to change. It draws strength from its cohesion, diversity and social capital built on past experiences, and ideally does so against a backdrop of social equity. Equally, government bodies need to accept and acknowledge unique regional characteristics, strengths and challenges, and design effective policies addressing community needs that are responsive, inclusive and equitable.

We have heard time and again the commitment to “level up” and redress the historic regional inequalities that have left communities facing social exclusion and poor outcomes in terms of health, economic power, income, life expectancy, and educational attainment. Yet, while addressing these disparities has been deemed a national priority, interventions so far have had mixed results.

The typical research methodologies used to inform policy often centre around traditional “Stemm” disciplines – science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and medicine. But these do not always apply in practice, explains Willis, and the specific needs of different communities cannot be addressed by a one-size-fits-all framework. Holistic, community-focused research should be added to the mix to provide a robust base for policymaking. “If you do research out of context, you don’t necessarily address some of the challenges that you’re seeking to fix, because you haven’t worked directly with the communities in those places who are experiencing them,” she says.

Willis is an advocate for place-based research methodology: which emphasises understanding and addressing issues within the specific contexts of affected communities. “Working to address those challenges in place and in partnership with affected communities means that you are able to deliver much more innovative and catalysing-type outcomes.”

This methodology also integrates insights from the “Shape” disciplines – social sciences, humanities, and the arts for people and the economy. The multi-faceted approach can include cultural and artistic productions, technological and digital tools, community projects, workshops, and public engagement activities.

At the core of Plymouth’s placebased research is creative practice in partnership.

Researchers in the faculty of arts, humanities and business have developed long-term collaborations with organisations that have social and cultural impact. This includes The Box, Plymouth’s museum, gallery and archive, and the social enterprise Real Ideas Organisation (RI). Their most recent initiatives not only helped in gathering data, but also in building community capacity and resilience, accelerating the placemaking process in the city of Plymouth.

Matt Little, head of impact, insight and data at RI agrees. “We are excited about how our partnership and joint work can continue to grow and bring benefit to the city over the next few years. If we want the world to be a better place, we need to be able to imagine how things can be different, and then have the resilience, confidence, skills, and connections to make it that way.”

Similarly, Adam Milford, engagement programmes manager at The Box, concurs that collaboration with the university has been key to “uncovering and amplifying hidden stories and memories, particularly those from under-represented and marginalised groups, ensuring their voices are integral to the narrative of our city”.

Creativity in partnership came to the fore when Plymouth City Council wanted to understand why its communities, living within a mile of the coast, were not engaging with the sea and benefiting from “blue health”. In collaboration with Willis, the Rock Pool Project and local residents, the “Digital Seascapes” initiative aimed to engage communities with the sea as a public space. Furthermore, the creation of a digital citizen science toolkit empowered the local community to take stewardship of their coastal environment.

“Building for Bridport” equally centres around co-creation. A university colleague of Willis – Dr Alejandro Veliz Reyes – is working with the local community in the coastal town of Bridport, Dorset, in supporting the green transition and designing a sustainable housing development. Utilising digital fabrication and eco-friendly materials the project aims to create a future residential housing plan that meets the specific needs of a community, recognised as potentially being left behind in terms of innovation, and fosters a more inclusive environment.

This initiative particularly demonstrates how local solutions can have global community impact. Plymouth researchers will be working alongside communities in southern Chile exploring innovative rural housing solutions informed by learnings from the Bridport project.

As the UK’s many communities look on with hope and expectation at the establishment of a new government, the opportunity to take what we have learned and to redefine the foundation upon which policies are crafted is timely. Grounding decisions in the unique lived experiences and needs of local communities ensures that policies are relevant, effective and sustainable.

Embedding a holistic approach to involve the Shape disciplines in the development process of policy is critical. Embracing the place-based approach will foster stronger, more resilient communities, and demonstrate a commitment to inclusive governance and genuine public service.