Starmer suspends seven MPs, what precedent does this set?

Keir Starmer’s leadership of the Labour party has been described countless times over the past 4 years as ‘ruthless’, and this week we saw this in action for the first time as prime minister withdrawing the Labour whip from seven MPs who voted with an SNP amendment to scrap the two child cap in certain benefits.
Hannah Barnes, associate editor, is joined by senior editor George Eaton, and political correspondent Freddie Hayward.
