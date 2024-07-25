New Times,
25 July 2024

Subscribers of the week: Teresa O’Connell and Jonathan James

By New Statesman

Photo by Asimina Giagoudaki/Millennium Images
What do you both do?

An editor, and a policy analyst in education and skills respectively.

Where do you live?

Berlin (Teresa), Paris (Jonathan).

Do you vote?

Yes, in different countries.

How long have you been subscribers?

A combined total of 25 years.

What made you start?

The Iraq War and 9/11.

Is the NS bug in the family?

Teresa’s dad is a reader (hi Pa!).

What pages do you flick to first?

We start at opposite ends, and meet in the middle.

How do you read yours?

In bed on the weekend, with coffee (and, ideally, croissants).

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

Political philosophy/sociology.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

John Gray and Sophie McBain.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Diane Abbott, Angela Rayner and Mimmo Lucano.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

A few contenders, but we agreed on Jordan Bardella.

All-time favourite NS article?

Jan-Werner Müller: “Why culture wars are an elite device”.

The New Statesman is…

a welcome change of pace in a fast media landscape.

