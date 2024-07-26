What do parliamentary private secretaries, aka ‘bag carriers’, really do? How will Ben Houchen fair as a mayor in opposition? How much will Labour commit to international development? And should funding for GB News be considered a political donation?
Hannah Barnes, associate editor, is joined by George Eaton, senior editor, and Freddie Hayward, political correspondent, to answer your questions.
