Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. Culture
  2. Life
31 January 2024

Subscriber of the week: Peter Phillips

Please email zuzanna.lachendro@newstatesman.co.uk if you would like to be featured.

By New Statesman

Photo by Anthony Hatley/Millennium Images
What do you do?

Retired Anglican prison chaplain. Listening volunteer.

Where do you live?

Swansea.

Do you vote?

Always. Labour, occasionally Plaid.

How long have you been a subscriber?

Four or five years but a reader since the 1960s.

What made you start?

It was in my (state) school library.

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. Sign up directly at saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Sign up directly at morningcall.substack.com Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Is the NS bug in the family?

My wife, Judith, also reads it.

What pages do you flick to first?

Letters, Leader and contents.

How do you read yours?

Over three or four days.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

Regional-affairs summary and analysis.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Andrew Marr, Rowan Williams, Nicholas Lezard.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Mark Drakeford.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Jacob Rees-Mogg.

All-time favourite NS article?

Too many, but I cheered Andrew Marr on offensive Labour publicity.

The New Statesman is…

eclectic but committed (mostly!).

[See also: Subscriber of the week: Geoff Wilson]

Content from our partners
Is the NHS ready for developments in cancer care? | Sponsored by Daiichi Sankyo
Is the NHS ready for developments in cancer care? | Sponsored by Daiichi Sankyo
Chris Stone
How to make faster progress on sustainability in 2024
How to make faster progress on sustainability in 2024
Spotlight
We need long-term investment in critical national infrastructure
We need long-term investment in critical national infrastructure
Charlie Hodgson

Topics in this article :

This article appears in the 31 Jan 2024 issue of the New Statesman, The Rotten State