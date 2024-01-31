Subscriber of the week: Peter Phillips

What do you do?
Retired Anglican prison chaplain. Listening volunteer.
Where do you live?
Swansea.
Do you vote?
Always. Labour, occasionally Plaid.
How long have you been a subscriber?
Four or five years but a reader since the 1960s.
What made you start?
It was in my (state) school library.
Is the NS bug in the family?
My wife, Judith, also reads it.
What pages do you flick to first?
Letters, Leader and contents.
How do you read yours?
Over three or four days.
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
Regional-affairs summary and analysis.
Who are your favourite NS writers?
Andrew Marr, Rowan Williams, Nicholas Lezard.
Who would you put on the cover of the NS?
Mark Drakeford.
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
All-time favourite NS article?
Too many, but I cheered Andrew Marr on offensive Labour publicity.
The New Statesman is…
eclectic but committed (mostly!).
This article appears in the 31 Jan 2024 issue of the New Statesman, The Rotten State