24 January 2024

Subscriber of the week: Geoff Wilson

Please email zuzanna.lachendro@newstatesman.co.uk if you would like to be featured.

By New Statesman

Photo by Kurt Hutton/Picture Post/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

What do you do?

Retired electrical engineer and sport governing-body CEO.

Where do you live?

The Eden Valley, Cumbria.

Do you vote?

Yes.

How long have you been a subscriber?

Four years.

What made you start?

Preparing for a long hospital stay, I opted for the NS over the Spectator.

THANK YOU

Is the NS bug in the family?

My wife often reads articles.

What pages do you flick to first?

Leader, Q&A, Nick Lezard.

How do you read yours?

Over lunch on Thursday; over breakfast Friday to Monday.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

More pieces that explain why things are as they are.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Howard Jacobson, Rowan Williams, Katie Stallard.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Rory Stewart.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Any politician who claims to “always do the right thing”.

All-time favourite NS article?

“The death of ‘Boris’ the Clown” by Edward Docx.

The New Statesman is…

more fulfilling than a daily newspaper.

