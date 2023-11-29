Subscriber of the week: Joseph Swan

What do you do?
International student recruitment for a UK university.
Where do you live?
Chapel Allerton, Leeds (allegedly “the Islington of the north”).
Do you vote?
Always.
How long have you been a subscriber?
About seven years.
What made you start?
It made sense to make it a more regular habit.
Is the NS bug in the family?
No – my wife and the cats have other interests.
What pages do you flick to first?
Back, front, middle.
How do you read yours?
Slowly. There’s usually a backlog of previous editions!
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
European politics.
Who are your favourite NS writers?
Anoosh Chakelian, Pippa Bailey, Tracey Thorn, Rachel Cooke, Michael Prodger.
Who would you put on the cover of the NS?
Kaja Kallas or Bridget Phillipson.
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
Aliyev, Putin, Lukashenko – a triumvirate of horrors.
All-time favourite NS article?
Various articles by Anoosh Chakelian on Armenia in the past couple of years.
The New Statesman is…
a light illuminating the darkness.
This article appears in the 29 Nov 2023 issue of the New Statesman, Being Jewish Now