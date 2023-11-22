Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. The Back Pages
22 November 2023

Subscriber of the week: Graham Fulcher

By New Statesman

Photo by Justin Hill / Stockimo / Alamy Stock Photo

What do you do?

I am an actuary.

Where do you live?

Reigate, Surrey.

Do you vote?

Yes.

How long have you been a subscriber?

Since 2010.

What made you start?

The hung parliament – for a balanced view, I began reading both the NS and the Spectator.

THANK YOU

Is the NS bug in the family?

My identical twin brother is an occasional reader.

What pages do you flick to first?

The Leader.

How do you read yours?

Cover to cover, Friday evening.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

Novel reviews, and more on the Goldsmiths Prize in particular.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Ellen Peirson-Hagger, Tom Gatti, John Gray.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Bukayo Saka.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Mick Lynch.

All-time favourite NS article?

“Europe’s new Reformation” by Brendan Simms, from February 2019.

The New Statesman is…

quality, wide-ranging and thought-provoking writing.

