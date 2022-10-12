Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  The Back Pages
12 October 2022

Subscriber of the week: María Palacios Cruz

What do you do?

I’m the director of Open City Documentary Festival.

Where do you live?

Kentish Town, north London.

Do you vote?

Yes.

How long have you been a subscriber?

About ten years.

What made you start?

I picked up a copy at the Eurostar.

Is the NS bug in the family?

My nine-year-old daughter likes to read the Q&A.

What pages do you flick to first?

The columns at the front and back, then the longer pieces.

How do you read yours?

Very often on public transport.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

Contemporary art, and non-mainstream cinema.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Jeremy Cliffe, Michael Prodger, Kate Mossman.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

This is a double-edged question: the cover is rarely celebratory!

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Jacob Rees-Mogg.

All-time favourite NS article?

I miss Alice O’Keeffe’s columns.

The New Statesman is…

A rare voice of sanity.

This article appears in the 12 Oct 2022 issue of the New Statesman, Will Putin go Nuclear?