5 October 2022

Subscriber of the Week: Dylan Nooney

By New Statesman

Photo by Archive Photos /Getty Images

What do you do?

I am a software engineer.

Where do you live?

Belfast.

Do you vote?

Yes.

How long have you been a subscriber?

About two years.

What made you start?

I saw a copy in my local newsagents during the pandemic.

Is the NS bug in the family?

Not yet, although my dad and my partner love the artwork.

What pages do you flick to first?

I start from the beginning.

How do you read yours?

A little bit every morning with a cup of coffee before work.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

Politics from around the world.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Jeremy Cliffe and Andrew Marr.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Kwasi Kwarteng, if only to see the caricature.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Nadine Dorries.

All-time favourite NS article?

“The new era of American Darkness” by Jeremy Cliffe.

The New Statesman is…

Essential reading for anyone who wants to stay informed.

