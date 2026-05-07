Reviewing politics
and culture since 1913

  1. Politics
  2. UK Politics
  3. May 2026
7 May 2026

Live results map: Wales, Scotland and local elections

Follow our interactive map as we update it throughout with the latest results

By Ben Walker

Welcome to our election results page. This is Super Thursday: key contests are taking place in Scotland and Wales for the devolved parliaments, alongside more than 5,000 council seats across England – from London and the West Midlands to Greater Manchester, East Anglia and the south.

Some councils are electing entirely new slates of councillors, meaning voters will choose three times as many representatives as usual. In Scotland, several races could go down to the wire, with gruelling recounts between nationalist and unionist candidates. In Wales, the task is simpler: count the votes and do the maths, with the Senedd now elected under a fully proportional system.

Results will begin to trickle in on Thursday night, with most declarations expected on Friday morning and afternoon. Some counts may even continue into the weekend. This page will update throughout, with an interactive map and ward-level breakdowns of council contests.

[Further reading: Local elections don’t matter]

Subscribe to the New Statesman today and save 75%
Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Content from our partners
The road to retirement
The road to retirement
Daniel Swift
In Sunderland, we are building homes and skills with a vision for the future
In Sunderland, we are building homes and skills with a vision for the future
Michael Mordey
Accelerating ambition in cancer care
Accelerating ambition in cancer care
James Hargrave

Topics in this article :

Join the debate

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments