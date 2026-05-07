Live results map: Wales, Scotland and local elections

Welcome to our election results page. This is Super Thursday: key contests are taking place in Scotland and Wales for the devolved parliaments, alongside more than 5,000 council seats across England – from London and the West Midlands to Greater Manchester, East Anglia and the south.

Some councils are electing entirely new slates of councillors, meaning voters will choose three times as many representatives as usual. In Scotland, several races could go down to the wire, with gruelling recounts between nationalist and unionist candidates. In Wales, the task is simpler: count the votes and do the maths, with the Senedd now elected under a fully proportional system.

Results will begin to trickle in on Thursday night, with most declarations expected on Friday morning and afternoon. Some counts may even continue into the weekend. This page will update throughout, with an interactive map and ward-level breakdowns of council contests.

[Further reading: Local elections don’t matter]

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