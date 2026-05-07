The road to retirement

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At TrinityBridge, we encourage clients to think about retirement not as a single moment, but as a long-term journey — one that benefits from thoughtful preparation at every stage of life.



Engaging with your finances early can help maximise opportunities and provide greater confidence about the future. Each decade brings different priorities and decisions and understanding how these fit together is central to building a resilient retirement plan.



Retirement may feel like a distant prospect in your thirties and forties, but this is often the most powerful time to start planning. The earlier you begin paying into a pension, the more time your money has to benefit from long-term growth.



For many people, workplace pensions provide a strong foundation. If you are employed, your employer is legally required to contribute to your pension, alongside your own contributions, with the government adding tax relief on top. Taken together, these contributions can build significant value over time.



Alongside pensions, Individual Savings Accounts (ISAs) can play an important supporting role. Stocks and shares ISAs can be an effective way to supplement retirement savings. Unlike cash ISAs, they offer the potential for higher long-term returns, and any growth or income is free from income tax and capital gains tax.



At this stage of life, it is also important to review your pension scheme and investments regularly.



Ensuring that your contributions, investment strategy and tax allowances are aligned with your wider financial goals can help you make the most of what you are saving, while remaining comfortable with the level of risk you are taking.



Your fifties are a pivotal decade for retirement planning. While retirement may now feel more tangible, there is still time to shape the outcome. Continuing to save into a pension and remaining invested allows you to benefit from compound growth, even during periods of market volatility. This is a good time to start translating pension savings into projected retirement income.



Understanding what your existing pension pot could provide — and whether that income is likely to support the lifestyle you want — can bring welcome clarity. If there is a shortfall, you may wish to explore whether additional contributions are affordable and appropriate

Many people also reach this stage with multiple pensions from different employers. Consolidating these into a single arrangement can simplify management and provide a clearer picture of your overall position, although it is important to consider any guarantees or benefits that could be lost in the process.



Finally, your State Pension should not be overlooked. Checking your state pension forecast and national insurance record allows you to factor this income into your planning and address any gaps well before retirement.

After a long career, retirement may be approaching — but it doesn’t have to be an abrupt change. Increasingly, people are choosing to phase their transition, perhaps by reducing working hours or moving into part-time work. This can ease the emotional shift into retirement while continuing to provide income and protect pension savings.



Although most people can now access their personal pension from age 55 (rising to 57 in 2028), it may still make sense to continue contributing while you remain in work. The decision of when and how to access your pension should be made carefully, as it can have lasting implications for both income and tax.



Deciding how to take your pension is one of the most significant financial decisions you will make. Whether you choose to draw income gradually, take lump sums, or a combination of approaches, the size and timing of withdrawals matter.



Taking too much too soon can reduce flexibility later in life, particularly if markets fall or unexpected costs arise. Robust cashflow planning can be invaluable at this stage, helping you understand how different decisions could affect your long-term financial security.



Retirement does not mark the end of financial planning — it simply changes its focus. Managing income sustainably, while accounting for longevity, inflation and unexpected expenses, becomes increasingly important.

Spending patterns often change over time. Early in retirement, people tend to be more active, travelling and enjoying long-held ambitions. Later on, healthcare and support costs may become more prominent. Planning for these shifts can help ensure your finances remain resilient throughout retirement.



Keeping your pension and other investments aligned with your attitude to risk is also essential. While growth may still be important, protecting capital and maintaining flexibility often take on greater significance. Given how much pensions and tax rules have evolved in recent years, regular reviews can help ensure your plans remain appropriate.



Whether you are in your thirties or your sixties, retirement planning is best seen as an ongoing process rather than a one-off event. With thoughtful preparation and the right guidance, retirement can be something to look forward to — a time of choice, confidence and opportunity. You can start a conversation about planning your retirement today: connect trinitybridge.com

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