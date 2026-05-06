Zack Polanski: Jeremy Corbyn’s true heir?

A year ago, Zack Polanksi was relatively unknown. Now, he’s leading an “eco-populist” movement that has revitalised the Green Party and looks likely to propel a left-wing surge in the May local elections.

Ailbhe Rea profiled the Green leader for the New Statesman, meeting him shortly after he’d been addressing young activists. She found a “sweet, slightly nervous” man who admits he still has much to learn about running a political party.

Here Ailbhe speaks to Anoosh Chakelian about Zack Polanski’s political position, his unusual background, and the lessons he might learn from Jeremy Corbyn.