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Zack Polanski: Jeremy Corbyn’s true heir?

Crowds of young people chant his name but the Green leader is “nervous”, says Ailbhe Rea.

A year ago, Zack Polanksi was relatively unknown. Now, he’s leading an “eco-populist” movement that has revitalised the Green Party and looks likely to propel a left-wing surge in the May local elections.

Ailbhe Rea profiled the Green leader for the New Statesman, meeting him shortly after he’d been addressing young activists. She found a “sweet, slightly nervous” man who admits he still has much to learn about running a political party.

Here Ailbhe speaks to Anoosh Chakelian about Zack Polanski’s political position, his unusual background, and the lessons he might learn from Jeremy Corbyn.

[See also: Zack Polanski is still learning]
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