Reviewing politics
and culture since 1913

  1. Podcasts
  2. The New Society podcast

Mark Gatiss: fascism is not inevitable

In a new production, Mark Gatiss steps into the role of Arturo Ui, a part that delicately walks the tightrope between satire and menace.

By NS Podcasts

The Resistible rise of Arturo Ui, Bertolt Brecht’s darkly comic allegory of authoritarianism is a play that straddles past and present. Written in 1941, it was conceived as a warning; a grotesque gangster-inflected retelling of the rise of Adolf Hitler. It holds out the warning that such a rise is not, in fact, inevitable – it can be resisted.

In a new production, Mark Gatiss steps into the role of Arturo Ui, a character who is at once absurd, ridiculous, sinister, and terrifying. It’s a part that delicately walks the tightrope between satire and menace.

So how does a play rooted in 20th century politics land in Britain today? What does it mean to stage breath in an era saturated with political performance and media spectacle? And can satire still function as a warning rather than just a mirror?

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Subscribe to the New Statesman today and save 75%

Content from our partners
In Sunderland, we are building homes and skills with a vision for the future
In Sunderland, we are building homes and skills with a vision for the future
Michael Mordey
Accelerating ambition in cancer care
Accelerating ambition in cancer care
James Hargrave
From Copenhagen to Sunderland
From Copenhagen to Sunderland
Spotlight

Join the debate

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments