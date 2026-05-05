Keir Starmer is all alone

The Mandelson affair has become less about Peter Mandelson’s alleged wrongdoing, and all about Keir Starmer’s ability to run the country.
This week Olly Robbins, former chief civil servant at the Foreign Office, insisted the Prime Minister pressured him into clearing Peter Mandelson for the US ambassador post.
Yesterday, Starmer was forced to admit his former spin doctor Matthew Doyle, who was suspended from the Labour Party over campaigning for a convicted child sex offender, was also considered for a diplomatic role.
Labour MPs and even cabinet ministers no longer seem able to defend the Prime Minister.
But the frontrunners to replace Starmer are also, according to reporting by our editor Tom McTague, biding their time.
How long can they wait? How long can the country wait?
Anoosh Chakelian is joined by Tom McTague in the studio.
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