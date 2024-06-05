Who’s going to win the “£2,000” debate?

Starmer and Sunak went head to head for the first time last night in their TV debate. Did we learn anything new? Not particularly. But the story dominating the headlines today is Sunak’s claim that people would pay around £2,000 more in tax if Labour wins the election. He said that figure had been calculated by “independent Treasury officials”. Starmer called this “garbage”.
So who’s telling the truth?
Hannah Barnes, associate editor, is joined by political correspondent Freddie Hayward, and senior data journalist Ben Walker, who also takes us on a deep dive of the polls.
