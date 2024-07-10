Today is the day we see our Labour government on the world stage for the first time. Starmer is in Washington today for the 75th summit of the Nato defence alliance. Ahead of the summit Starmer has met with President Joe Biden and praised the UK-US special relationship. Starmer has also told reporters that his plan to raise defence spending to 2.5% was “cast iron” – but has not committed to a timeline.
In an increasingly volatile world, how will global affairs define the Starmer era?
Read: Why foreign affairs will define the Starmer era
Sign up to the New Statesman’s daily politics newsletter: Morning Call
Submit a question for a future episode: You Ask Us
Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.
Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman