Andrew Marr: “The smell in Whitehall? An invigorating reek of change.”

A record number of new MPs are flooding through Westminster, Starmer has been on a tour of the UK, and this morning the metro mayors gathered in Downing Street.
What is the new reality for the UK? Do we need to think seriously about electoral reform? And how is Macron going to get out of his political deadlock?
Hannah Barnes, associate editor, is joined by Andrew Marr, political editor; and Freddie Hayward, political correspondent.
