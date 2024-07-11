The Conservative party’s very public nervous breakdown

The Conservative party are scrapping it out to have their visions of the future of the party heard and things are getting messy.
Hannah Barnes, associate editor, is joined by Rachel Cunliffe, associate political editor, and Freddie Hayward, political correspondent.
Read: Kemi Badenoch is the early front-runner for the Tory leadership
Sign up to the New Statesman’s daily politics newsletter: Morning Call
Submit a question for a future episode: You Ask Us
Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.
Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman