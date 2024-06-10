Does the Lib Dem manifesto add up?

It’s manifesto week! It’s week three of the election campaign and parties are set to deliver their manifestos in the coming days. This was kicked off today with the launch of the Lib Dem manifesto. So what have they pledged? Do the numbers add up? And does it really matter if they don’t?
The team also discuss what’s been happening politically over the weekend, including Friday’s seven headed debate, the continuation of Sunak’s D Day-gate, and Macron’s decision to call a snap election.
Hannah Barnes, associate editor, is joined by Rachel Cunliffe, associate political editor; Chris Deerin, Scotland editor; and Will Dunn, business editor.
