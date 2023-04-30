Daniel Avery’s Q&A: “I’m fascinated by the professional wrestling world”

Illustration by Kristian Hammerstad

Daniel Avery was born in Reading in 1985. An electronic music producer and DJ, he first performed under the name Stopmakingme. He has collaborated with Metronomy and Kelly Lee Owens.

What’s your earliest memory?

Standing next to my grandmother as she put coins into a slot machine. I was captivated by the lights and loud noises, which seemed to be controlled by the buttons I was pressing. My path was set at an early stage.

Who are your heroes?

As a kid, Kurt Cobain and David Ginola. Today I feel inspired by Björk, Trent Reznor, Scott Walker, Andrew Weatherall and other artists who create their own worlds and continually add to them.

What book last changed your thinking?

In my early twenties I fell into the standard trappings of ardent atheism but that has since shifted. Seán O’Hagan’s conversations with Nick Cave in Faith, Hope and Carnage have had a profound effect on me. The way Cave talks about the search for faith made me feel like a different person.

Related

Which political figure do you look up to?

I don’t live by “the rules”. If there’s one other person who’s influenced me in the way I think, someone who is a maverick, someone who does that to the system, it’s Ian Botham.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

What would be your “Mastermind” specialist subject?

World Wrestling Federation vs World Championship Wrestling from 1995 to 2001, or the “Monday Night Wars”, as it is often known. I’m fascinated by the construct of the professional wrestling world. Everything is an illusion and everyone is “in on the gag”. Yet the show can only work if all those involved knowingly suspend their disbelief. I suppose you could say the same about DJing: a nerdy record collector standing behind a table doesn’t feel like much when in a vacuum.

In which time and place, other than your own, would you like to live?

I’d love to have watched the Velvet Underground in Warhol’s Factory, lost myself in the Haçienda, or been the first to walk into a room of Rothko paintings.

What TV show could you not live without?

It’s safe to say that the majority of life’s mysteries are covered by The Sopranos,and The Simpsons seasons two to nine.

Who would paint your portrait?

Andrew Wyeth. There’s an inviting darkness to everything he painted.

What’s your theme tune?

“Laura Palmer’s Theme” on an endless loop. Backwards, if you like.

[See also: The best New Statesman interviews of 2022]

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

A learned friend and fellow producer once told me that he treasured “bad” days in the studio as much as the good ones.

What’s currently bugging you?

Culture war nutters, Brexiteers, shy Tories, proud Tories and that David Cameron got away with ripping this country in two.

What single thing would make your life better?

More hours in the day. Failing that a Rickenbacker 4000 guitar, please.

When were you happiest?

No one tells you when you’re young that life feels increasingly uncertain the older you become. Yet I’ve learned to take that as a positive; everyone is only ever doing their best. Once I discovered this, I felt free. I can safely say I’ve never been happier than right now.

Are we all doomed?

Of course we are, but that’s the most beautiful part of life: we don’t have long together, so let’s make the most of it.

Daniel Avery’s latest album is “Ultra Truth” (Phantasy Sound). He will perform at Wide Awake Festival in London on 27 May

[See also: Jemima Khan on 110 years of the New Statesman: “I felt bad about my Nick Clegg interview”]