Jemima Khan on 110 years of the New Statesman: “I felt bad about my Nick Clegg interview”

Photographed at her home in London by Suzie Howell

When Jemima Khan got the call to ask if she’d guest-edit the New Statesman in 2011, her first instinct was to say no: “I was worried about getting flak for it.” She had, however, taken a recent decision to say yes to anything intimidating and so accepted, commissioning a rich issue on the theme of free speech. Oliver Stone wrote about the Obama presidency, and Jarvis Cocker on New Labour’s long hang-over. Khan wrote her own deftly revealing interview with a haunted Nick Clegg, then deputy prime minister: “Pale-faced, pale-eyed and so tired he appears taxidermied… Clegg is the Tim Henman of British politics.” The profile was syndicated in the Daily Mail, and Clegg’s admission that his son had asked him, “Why are the students angry with you, Papa?” made headlines elsewhere.

But Khan’s favourite story was by Hugh Grant, in which the actor turned the tables on a former tabloid journalist, secretly recording a jaw-droppingly detailed account of Fleet Street phone hacking in a Kent pub. “‘The bugger, bugged’ was definitely the best piece in the issue. It was so brilliantly subversive, and the first time that Hugh had taken a shot back at the press. It was an incredibly timely snowball in the phone-hacking saga.”

In November 2011 Khan joined the New Statesman as associate editor. She wrote interviews and profiles – of Julian Assange, Vivienne Westwood, John Cleese – and worked on guest edits with Russell Brand and Neil Gaiman. She loved being dispatched to profile Boris Johnson and Ken Livingstone in the run-up to the 2012 London mayoral elections, but admits to interviewer’s regret over other subjects. “I talked to Clegg on a train, and I think he was expecting a soft-ball interview. Someone seated behind us tweeted that I had given him the grilling of his life. While I was happy that it was deemed a success, I did feel bad because I liked him as a person.”

In 2015 Khan left to launch a television production company, working mostly on political documentaries; she recently wrote her first feature film, What’s Love Got to Do With It?. Can she picture a limited series set in the rollercoaster world of a political weekly? “Yes! Instead of those intimidating editorial meetings, we should create a writers’ room, with Helen Lewis, Samira Shackle, Sophie Elmhirst and all the other brilliant people I worked with and come up with a series together. Let’s do it!”

Related

[See also: John Cleese meets Jemima Khan]

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Become a subscriber and support our truth-telling journalism from as little as £49 a year! Or get a free tote bag if you subscribe to our bundle plan. Visit newstatesman.com/110subscribe to explore our anniversary offers