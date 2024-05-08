The NS Poem: October 2023

Photo by Sabina Hannila/Millennium Images

First hard frost. The old gods gone to ground

in dry-stane walls and silted

ditchworks, sleet

in squalls along the ridge,

then nothing: silence;

grey on grey on grey.

I walk out to the far edge of the yard

and stare into the distance, almost

sure that I am seen

by all I know is there

but cannot see:

echoed, in a line of stunted gorse

along the roadside; noticed, then dismissed

as not quite animal enough

to hunt, or fear.

No gods to speak of

here, but there are

phantoms from an early travelogue

who visit now and then; laying no claim

to worship, they are

kindred to the birds

in field guides: tender, indisputable,

and apparitions all, though they are blessed

as I am, when the first sun filters through

the windbreaks, and, in spite of all I know,

the light comes clear

and everything is true.

John Burnside is a Scottish poet, novelist and critic who won the David Cohen Prize for Literature in 2023. His new poetry collection, “Ruin, Blossom”, is published by Jonathan Cape

