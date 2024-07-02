New Times,
New Thinking.

  1. Culture
  2. Poetry
2 July 2024

The NS Poem: To the Pavement

A new poem by Mark Granier.

By Mark Granier

Photo by Tim Robinson/Millenium Images

Great welcome mat
bled on, pissed on, dressed up

in the rain-slicked dark’s lurid
dabble of lights, or midsummer’s

long-legged shadow-puppetry — 
treadmill, hard mattress, 

you take the daily weight of us
and our absence: dawn cities

littered with gulls, blue light 
leaking like Revelation, the slow 

mechanised whine of road cleaners 
gathering in the sheaves —

Mark Granier’s “Ghostlight: New & Selected Poems” is published by Salmon Poetry

[See more: The NS Poem: Civet de Cerf]

Topics in this article : ,

This article appears in the 02 Jul 2024 issue of the New Statesman, Labour’s Britain