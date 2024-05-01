The spectacle of runaway horses in London was eerily poignant

Recent scenes of two panicked Household Cavalry horses galloping through the London streets were eerily poignant, for several reasons. First, the sight of a white horse covered in fresh, bright blood was in itself a terrible but powerfully evocative image (echoes of Picasso, or Géricault, immediately came to mind). The elegant dark horse running by its side reminded me of Black Jack, the riderless horse from John F Kennedy’s funeral parade.

For some viewers, the bizarre scenario might have conjured up an ironic reversal of those episodes when, during protests, the police have deployed equestrian units. For the demonstrators, this is always a double threat: on the one hand, they might be subjected at any minute to a police cavalry charge against which, for the horses’ sake, most would be unwilling to fight; on the other, some out-of-control protester (or perhaps an agent provocateur) might do something stupid to harm one of the animals.

During a march organised by the hacktivist group Anonymous in 2015, a horse named PH Embassy was injured by a firework – a significant PR coup for the Met, who promptly released pictures. Now, however, the boot was on the other foot: the horses were rampaging for their own reasons, and it was the police who were potentially in their path.

That such use of equestrian units is an animal rights abuse seems undeniable, which is tragic when we consider that many police handlers care deeply for their mounts. However, it is just one example of the cynicism human societies show in their dealings with horses. Historically, our literature is full of scenes where they are subjected to acts of appalling, casual brutality: from the horse-beating scene in Crime and Punishment (Dostoevsky was traumatised as a child by witnessing such an incident); through Nietzsche’s mental breakdown after he tried to protect a horse from being bludgeoned to death on the streets of Turin; to the stomach-turning “breaking in” of Ginger in Anna Sewell’s Black Beauty.

Many watchers find it difficult to sit through several scenes of John Huston’s 1961 classic The Misfits, where the men wrangle mustangs to sell on as dog food, while their friend Roslyn looks on in despair. That despair is maddening. The poet Lucie Brock-Broido responded to Huston’s film with the lines: “I, soon to be an element of the lunatic/Fringe, am willing to kill for their right/ To life: I thought the horses beautiful./I cringe to think I stood for nothing.”

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com The Salvo Our Thursday ideas newsletter, delving into philosophy, criticism, and intellectual history. The best way to sign up for The Salvo is via thesalvo.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. The best way to sign up for The Green Transition is via spotlightonpolicy.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

The cringing, like the despair, is appropriate. For while there is no suggestion that the London horses were ill-treated, and while those who work with animals aspire to do so because they also think they are beautiful, the incident raises a number of questions about how those in power make use of both horses and the men under their command.

We should ask ourselves not only whether central London is a good place to keep horses, but also whether those horses should exist merely to provide a spectacle for tourists and the monarchically inclined. Arguments about how much money the spectacle attracts should be moot – this is a moral question – though, unsurprisingly, the coming conversations will almost certainly centre around how much cash royal pageantry brings in.

For my part, I go back to those runaway horses. Admittedly, I was watching them on a TV screen and so in no real position to judge, but I was struck by how alive they seemed, running wild through the city streets – as well as by how alive those who had witnessed the incident appeared after it was over. Of course, the horses were frightened, and certainly one seemed badly hurt. But for a moment a rare spirit of élan vital emerged in these animals, which for the rest of their confined existence are subjected to the strict and joyless discipline of a ceremony that, while it may be significant to their human neighbours, must mean absolutely nothing to them.

[See also: We must nourish children’s sense of wonder]

Related