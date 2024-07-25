New Times,
New Thinking.

  1. Culture
25 July 2024

The NS Poem I: Suspensions

A new poem by Kathleen Winter.

By Kathleen Winter

Photo by Melanie Harding/Millennium Images, UK

You throw yourself, to see 
if the world will catch you.

It takes so long to find out.

Like that shot in Frances Ha
when the elevator cage in an old Parisian 
building has closed, but Frances isn’t
      rising.

Like the seconds your upper arm 
is engaged as a blood-pressure cuff
      contracts,
releases, contracts
to its own mechanical music

whilst you look away, away
as you do a half hour later 
at the phlebotomist’s station, chatting
madly over the Christmas tunes, a small

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

plastic heating pad held to your inner
      elbow 
to bring up the blood.

These black stains on my fingers
are ink; the purple toe, a mystery.

I told the doctor my secret today;
she was looking away.

Kathleen Winter’s most recent poetry collection is “Transformer” (Word Works). She lives in Northern California

[See also: The NS Poem: Fast Music]

Content from our partners
An innovative approach to regional equity
An innovative approach to regional equity
Spotlight
ADHD in the criminal justice system: a case for change – with Takeda
ADHD in the criminal justice system: a case for change – with Takeda
Spotlight
The power of place in tackling climate change
The power of place in tackling climate change
Spotlight

Topics in this article :