25 July 2024

The NS Poem II: A Bit on the Side

A new poem by Craig Raine.

By Craig Raine

Photo by Marcus Bastel/Millennium Images, UK

An untilled
strip beside a cornfield,
flowers growing wild.

Not an enameled Book of Hours.
Unkempt. Unruly. More like Lear.
A mad euphoria of flowers.

We stopped the car
in the Midi somewhere,
the middle of nowhere.

It was a great dictionary,
wild beyond words, wary
of names, silent poetry.

An illiterate, beautiful
barbaric Babel.
A magic carpet. A thick ripple.

A tapestry. Which displayed
its Jackson Pollock underside.

This unforgettable, forgotten aside.

Craig Raine is emeritus fellow in English at New College, Oxford. His most recent book is “My Grandmother’s Glass Eye: A Look at Poetry” (Atlantic Books)

[See also: The NS Poem: October 2023]

An innovative approach to regional equity
ADHD in the criminal justice system: a case for change – with Takeda
The power of place in tackling climate change
