Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. Culture
  2. Life
22 May 2024

This England: Up, boy! Up!

This column – which, though named after a line in Shakespeare’s “Richard II”, refers to the whole of Britain – has run in the NS since 1934.

By New Statesman

Illustration by Marta Signori

A nine-year-old Jack Russell called Bentley – alongside his owner, Jon Birtle, 55 – has climbed all 180 Hewitt mountains in England. The challenge started in Pen-y-ghent in the Yorkshire Dales and finished five years later at Place Fell in the Lake District, where Birtle kissed Bentley at the top and said: “We’ve all got a million things going on in our lives but I would go up the mountain with Bentley and come back cleansed.”
Metro (Richard Fearn)

Sorted for reads and wiz

A man who learned to read in his forties says it’s just wizard – as he can now enjoy the Harry Potter books. Peter Lloyd, 46, from Southport, was born partially deaf and struggled with schoolwork. The dad of two later felt ashamed he couldn’t read and found ways to hide it. Lloyd signed up for help with the charity Read Easy, and now he plans to take GCSE English and read all the Harry Potter novels – which, he says, “are 100 per cent better than the films”.
Liverpool World (Jenny Woodhouse)

A glowing hotel review

Two friends mistook the purple glow from a Premier Inn for the Northern Lights. Karim Akhtar, 22, and Sully Laurent, 21, were walking home from a night out in Norwich on Friday 10 May when they saw illuminations in the sky. Rather than the aurora borealis, they were in fact caused by the hotel on Duke Street. In response, Premier Inn called itself “a beacon of light” that could “bring the aurora glow directly to your room”.
Halifax Courier (Maggie Butcher)

[See also: This England: Rabbit roundabout]

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Content from our partners
What you need to know about private markets
What you need to know about private markets
Spotlight
Work isn't working: how to boost the nation's health and happiness
Work isn’t working: how to boost the nation’s health and happiness
Spotlight
The dementia crisis: a call for action
The dementia crisis: a call for action
Spotlight

Topics in this article : ,

This article appears in the 22 May 2024 issue of the New Statesman, Spring Special 2024