This England: Rabbit roundabout

A unnamed individual has continued to supply the bunny colony living on Garthdee roundabout, Aberdeen with fresh carrots, raising concerns from the city council. Although the “local animal lover” means no harm, the Scottish SPCA has warned motorists in the area to be careful to avoid putting the rabbits at risk on the busiest route into the city.

Press & Journal (Kathryn Black)

Possessive residents

North Yorkshire Council has provoked the wrath of residents and linguists alike after announcing that it would ban apostrophes on street signs to avoid problems with computer systems. Some residents expressed reservations about the removals, saying they risked “everything going downhill”. The council is not the first to opt to “eliminate” the apostrophe from street signs. Cambridge City Council tried to do the same, before it bowed to pressure and reinstated the apostrophe after complaints from campaigners.

Guardian (David Lamming)

In a while crocodile

A crocodile in flood water reported to the police turned out to be the head of a plastic toy. Thames Valley officers responded to a call about a reptile on the loose. The witness who rang 999 was fooled by the lifelike head floating after heavy rain in the small village of Cholesbury, Bucks. A Thames Valley police spokesman joked: “Do not be alarmed, the croc is now with us at the police station.”

Bucks Free Press (Amanda Welles)

[See also: This England: Shell-ebrating crustaceans]

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close