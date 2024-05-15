Support 110 years of independent journalism.

15 May 2024

Subscriber of the week: Katy Gordon

By New Statesman

Photo by Alain Boussac/Millenium
What do you do?

Director of the University of Southampton’s careers service.

Where do you live?

Blackheath, London.

Do you vote?

Always.

How long have you been a subscriber?

At least 30 years.

What made you start?

My mum gave me a year’s subscription as a birthday present.

THANK YOU

Is the NS bug in the family?

Definitely. My mum was a subscriber, and my dad always read her copy.

What pages do you flick to first?

Andrew Marr, Kevin Maguire and anything by George Eaton.

How do you read yours?

Over the course of the week.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

Political analysis and gossip, especially for Scotland; more on the Liberal Democrats.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Rachel Cunliffe, Chris Deerin, Rachel Cooke.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

More Liberal Democrats.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Boris Johnson or Trump.

All-time favourite NS article?

Too many to mention.

The New Statesman is…

essential, entertaining reading.

This article appears in the 15 May 2024 issue of the New Statesman, The Great Stink