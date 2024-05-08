Subscriber of the Week: Dan Fryd

What do you do?
Public affairs.
Where do you live?
Leyton, east London.
Do you vote?
Whenever I can.
How long have you been a subscriber?
Two years.
What made you start?
I just got so jaded with click-bait reactionary news.
Is the NS bug in the family?
I’m working on it!
What pages do you flick to first?
I feel the need to check on Nicholas Lezard immediately.
How do you read yours?
In print, on a packed Central Line Tube.
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
Tech, Ukraine and even more Westminster gossip.
Who are your favourite NS writers?
Edward Docx and Pippa Bailey.
Who would you put on the cover of the NS?
Peter Mandelson.
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
Dominic Raab.
All-time favourite NS article?
“Richard Osman’s bland Britain” by Anna Leszkiewicz.
The New Statesman is…
a calm, measured antidote to shrieking right-wing tabloids.
This article appears in the 08 May 2024 issue of the New Statesman, Doom Scroll