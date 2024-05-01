Subscriber of the week: Chris Lawer

What do you do?
Founder/CEO of Umio. Building a digital platform to help UK armed forces veterans. Writing, lecturing, music-making.
Where do you live?
Buckingham.
Do you vote?
Yes, tactically.
How long have you been a subscriber?
Three years.
What made you start?
An attractive cover.
Is the NS bug in the family?
No.
What pages do you flick to first?
The Leader.
How do you read yours?
Front to back, every page.
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
Architecture reviews, and maps!
Who are your favourite NS writers?
Andrew Marr, Phil Whitaker, Bruno Maçães.
Who would you put on the cover of the NS?
The philosopher Henri Bergson.
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
Liz Truss.
All-time favourite NS article?
Ed Prideaux on Silicon Valley and consciousness.
The New Statesman is…
helping me win arguments… and spend too much on books.
