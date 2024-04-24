View all newsletters
24 April 2024

Subscriber of the week: Mark Richardson

Please email zuzanna.lachendro@newstatesman.co.uk if you would like to be featured.

By New Statesman

Photo by Kathryn Faulkner/Millennium Images
What do you do?

Book dealer, photographer, bowler, youth volunteer.

Where do you live?

Ashby cum Fenby, Lincolnshire.

Do you vote?

Floatingly, yes.

How long have you been a subscriber?

About three years.

What made you start?

It was a pandemic thing – now I’m hooked!

Is the NS bug in the family?

I put articles in front of my wife; I don’t think she reads them.

What pages do you flick to first?

Often the back pages.

How do you read yours?

Usually sitting in my comfy office chair with my feet up.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

A bit more sport, maybe.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Andrew Marr, Lezard, Tracey Thorn, Rachel Cunliffe.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

The next James Bond.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Putin. Especially if we were going to the top floor!

All-time favourite NS article?

Hannah Barnes’s “The trauma ward” was well researched and unexpectedly engaging.

The New Statesman is…

too good. It stops me reading books!

[See also: Subscriber of the week: Alex Kirkup]

Topics in this article :

This article appears in the 24 Apr 2024 issue of the New Statesman, The Age of Danger

