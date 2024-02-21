This England: What a stink

A Welsh translation error has caused drivers to be directed to “town egg gas” instead of the town of Monmouth. The mistake was spotted on the A449 near the Usk Interchange in Monmouthshire.

Trefynwy, which is Welsh for Monmouth, has been misspelled as “Trefwynwy”, which directly translates to “town egg gas”. The Welsh government said it was making arrangements for the sign to be changed.

BBC Wales (Daragh Brady)

The hole package

A driver was stopped by police in West Yorkshire after using flowery paper and parcel tape to fix a hole in his car. The silver Toyota Yaris hatchback owner was reported but Bradford officers called his quick fix the “highlight of the evening”. The car has been banned by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency.

Metro (Amanda Welles)

Auto ban

A driver in Knaresborough has handed himself into the police after he called them to say he was “drink-driving and doesn’t know what he is doing”. Police received a call from a man to say that he had had a heavy weekend. The Force Control Room immediately sent officers to the area.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Well it’s not every day that a suspected drink driver dobs themselves in to the police. A roadside breath test was carried out and the driver blew 118 at the side of the road – the legal limit is 35.” The man remains in custody.

Harrogate Advertiser (Oliver Beard)

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com The Salvo Our Thursday ideas newsletter, delving into philosophy, criticism, and intellectual history. The best way to sign up for The Salvo is via thesalvo.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

[See also: This England: Send in the artillery]