View all newsletters
Sign up to our newsletters

Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. Culture
  2. Life
21 February 2024

This England: What a stink

This column – which, though named after a line in Shakespeare’s “Richard II”, refers to the whole of Britain – has run in the NS since 1934.

By New Statesman

Illustration by Marta Signori

A Welsh translation error has caused drivers to be directed to “town egg gas” instead of the town of Monmouth. The mistake was spotted on the A449 near the Usk Interchange in Monmouthshire.

Trefynwy, which is Welsh for Monmouth, has been misspelled as “Trefwynwy”, which directly translates to “town egg gas”. The Welsh government said it was making arrangements for the sign to be changed.
BBC Wales (Daragh Brady)

The hole package

A driver was stopped by police in West Yorkshire after using flowery paper and parcel tape to fix a hole in his car. The silver Toyota Yaris hatchback owner was reported but Bradford officers called his quick fix the “highlight of the evening”. The car has been banned by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency.
Metro (Amanda Welles)

Auto ban

A driver in Knaresborough has handed himself into the police after he called them to say he was “drink-driving and doesn’t know what he is doing”. Police received a call from a man to say that he had had a heavy weekend. The Force Control Room immediately sent officers to the area.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Well it’s not every day that a suspected drink driver dobs themselves in to the police. A roadside breath test was carried out and the driver blew 118 at the side of the road – the legal limit is 35.” The man remains in custody.
Harrogate Advertiser (Oliver Beard)

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Our Thursday ideas newsletter, delving into philosophy, criticism, and intellectual history. The best way to sign up for The Salvo is via thesalvo.substack.com Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

[See also: This England: Send in the artillery]

Content from our partners
How to tackle the UK's plastic pollution problem – with Coca-Cola
How to tackle the UK’s plastic pollution problem – with Coca-Cola
Spotlight
The hard truth about soft skills
The hard truth about soft skills
Ayesha Baloch
Why we need a national employment service
Why we need a national employment service
Victoria Head

Topics in this article : ,
Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Our Thursday ideas newsletter, delving into philosophy, criticism, and intellectual history. The best way to sign up for The Salvo is via thesalvo.substack.com Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU