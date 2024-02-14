View all newsletters
Sign up to our free newsletters

Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. Culture
  2. Life
14 February 2024

This England: Send in the artillery

This column – which, though named after a line in Shakespeare’s “Richard II”, refers to the whole of Britain – has run in the NS since 1934.

By New Statesman

Illustration by Marta Signori

A tank that was parked outside a Wickes store for more than a month by a disgruntled customer has been removed. Paul Gibbons parked the vehicle outside the Basingstoke branch in December in protest against the company, which installed his kitchen in February 2023.

The 63-year-old has demanded a refund from Wickes for the £25,000 installation, which he claims has been plagued with issues. Mr Gibbons had said the huge vehicle – a decommissioned Abbot self-propelled gun – wouldn’t be moved until he had received the refund.
Basingstoke Gazette  (Daragh Brady)

Oranges are not the only fruit

You could call her mission bananas… but Sally Orange won’t give a pip. The 49-year-old is celebrating after running a marathon on every continent dressed as a piece of fruit.

She’s been an orange, a peach, a kiwi, a pear, an apple and grapes, raising £800,000 for mental health charities.
Metro (Michael Meadowcroft)

Recovered from surgery

An NHS doctor who lost a diamond ring said she was “so happy” when it was found 100 miles away. Radhika Ramasamy had put the ring in her pocket before giving a patient anaesthetic at West Suffolk Hospital. Her scrubs were then cleaned and reissued to the Royal Free Hospital in London.

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. Sign up directly at saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Sign up directly at morningcall.substack.com Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Suraj Shah, who found the ring in his newly laundered scrubs, said it was nice to be part of a “little miracle”.
BBC News Suffolk (Steve Morley)

Content from our partners
The hard truth about soft skills
The hard truth about soft skills
Ayesha Baloch
Why we need a national employment service
Why we need a national employment service
Victoria Head
A new solution to the UK’s skills challenge
A new solution to the UK’s skills challenge
Grace Duffy and Aman Johal

Topics in this article : , ,

This article appears in the 14 Feb 2024 issue of the New Statesman, Trouble in Toryland

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. Sign up directly at saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Sign up directly at morningcall.substack.com Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU