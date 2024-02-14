This England: Send in the artillery

Illustration by Marta Signori

A tank that was parked outside a Wickes store for more than a month by a disgruntled customer has been removed. Paul Gibbons parked the vehicle outside the Basingstoke branch in December in protest against the company, which installed his kitchen in February 2023.

The 63-year-old has demanded a refund from Wickes for the £25,000 installation, which he claims has been plagued with issues. Mr Gibbons had said the huge vehicle – a decommissioned Abbot self-propelled gun – wouldn’t be moved until he had received the refund.

Basingstoke Gazette (Daragh Brady)

Oranges are not the only fruit

You could call her mission bananas… but Sally Orange won’t give a pip. The 49-year-old is celebrating after running a marathon on every continent dressed as a piece of fruit.

She’s been an orange, a peach, a kiwi, a pear, an apple and grapes, raising £800,000 for mental health charities.

Metro (Michael Meadowcroft)

Recovered from surgery

An NHS doctor who lost a diamond ring said she was “so happy” when it was found 100 miles away. Radhika Ramasamy had put the ring in her pocket before giving a patient anaesthetic at West Suffolk Hospital. Her scrubs were then cleaned and reissued to the Royal Free Hospital in London.

Suraj Shah, who found the ring in his newly laundered scrubs, said it was nice to be part of a “little miracle”.

BBC News Suffolk (Steve Morley)

