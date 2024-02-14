View all newsletters
14 February 2024

Subscriber of the week: Bill Gilby

By New Statesman

Photo by Erika Stone/Getty Images
What do you do?

“Retired” Unison official.

Where do you live?

Edinburgh.

Do you vote?

Always, Labour.

How long have you been a subscriber?

With New Society in the early 1970s, then again in recent years.

What made you start?

I enjoyed the daily e-bulletins.

THANK YOU

Is the NS bug in the family?

Yes, my wife and elder son.

What pages do you flick to first?

Whatever’s topical.

How do you read yours?

Usually early morning in bed, or train journeys and holidays.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

Advice on how to find time to read more of the NS.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Andrew Marr, Tracey Thorn, John Gray.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Our granddaughter.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Spoiled for choice. How big is the lift? And how many floors?

All-time favourite NS article?

Maybe one of the next ones.

The New Statesman is…

lying in the “soon to be read” pile on our window sill.

[See also: Subscriber of the week: Alastair Beattie]

This article appears in the 14 Feb 2024 issue of the New Statesman, Trouble in Toryland

THANK YOU