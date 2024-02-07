Subscriber of the week: Alastair Beattie

What do you do?
A retired NHS data specialist, working part-time in the NHS.
Where do you live?
Newcastle upon Tyne.
Do you vote?
Always Labour.
How long have you been a subscriber?
About 25 years.
What made you start?
It was more convenient than a newsagent.
Is the NS bug in the family?
I leave it on the kitchen table.
What pages do you flick to first?
Letters and Commons Confidential.
How do you read yours?
In a café with an Americano and preferably no phone signal.
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
Surprises.
Who are your favourite NS writers?
Andrew Marr, Jason Cowley, Phil Whitaker, John Gray.
Who would you put on the cover of the NS?
Fiona Hill.
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
George Osborne.
All-time favourite NS article?
Kate Mossman’s 2019 profile of Melvyn Bragg.
The New Statesman is…
an essential curator of writers on politics and culture.
[See also: Subscriber of the week: Peter Phillips]
This article appears in the 07 Feb 2024 issue of the New Statesman, Who runs Labour?