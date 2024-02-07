Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. Culture
  2. Life
7 February 2024

Subscriber of the week: Alastair Beattie

Please email zuzanna.lachendro@newstatesman.co.uk if you would like to be featured.

By New Statesman

Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
What do you do?

A retired NHS data specialist, working part-time in the NHS.

Where do you live?

Newcastle upon Tyne.

Do you vote?

Always Labour.

How long have you been a subscriber?

About 25 years.

What made you start?

It was more convenient than a newsagent.

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. Sign up directly at saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Sign up directly at morningcall.substack.com Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Is the NS bug in the family?

I leave it on the kitchen table.

What pages do you flick to first?

Letters and Commons Confidential.

How do you read yours?

In a café with an Americano  and preferably no phone signal.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

Surprises.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Andrew Marr, Jason Cowley, Phil Whitaker, John Gray.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Fiona Hill.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

George Osborne.

All-time favourite NS article?

Kate Mossman’s 2019 profile of Melvyn Bragg.

The New Statesman is…

an essential curator of writers on politics and culture.

[See also: Subscriber of the week: Peter Phillips]

Content from our partners
The hard truth about soft skills
The hard truth about soft skills
Ayesha Baloch
Why we need a national employment service
Why we need a national employment service
Victoria Head
A new solution to the UK’s skills challenge
A new solution to the UK’s skills challenge
Grace Duffy and Aman Johal

Topics in this article : ,

This article appears in the 07 Feb 2024 issue of the New Statesman, Who runs Labour?