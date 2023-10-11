Subscriber of the week: Jeff Maddocks

What do you do?
I’m head of tax for an insurance group.
Where do you live?
Port Talbot, South Wales.
Do you vote?
Always.
How long have you been a subscriber?
Over ten years.
What made you start?
A great subscriber offer and a need for balance.
Is the NS bug in the family?
Not really, but my brother-in-law is an occasional reader.
What pages do you flick to first?
Front to back, but might skip straight to This England.
How do you read yours?
In print, over the weekend.
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
Maybe revisiting some political moments from the past.
Who are your favourite NS writers?
Tracey Thorn and Andrew Marr.
Who would you put on the cover of the NS?
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
Shami Chakrabarti.
All-time favourite NS article?
Any article that references Margaret Thatcher.
The New Statesman is…
an interesting read that I very often disagree with.
