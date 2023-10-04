Support 110 years of independent journalism.

4 October 2023

Subscriber of the week: Rob Kirkham

By New Statesman

photo by Zisis Kardianos/Millennium Images

What do you do?

Freelance consultancy.

Where do you live?

Haringey, north London.

Do you vote?

At every opportunity.

How long have you been a subscriber?

Seven or eight years.

What made you start?

I’ve been interested since New Statesman and Society days.

THANK YOU

Is the NS bug in the family?

Yes. My wife reads our copy, and my sister is a subscriber.

What pages do you flick to first?

The Critics; maybe to check if I have seen the film.

How do you read yours?

Randomly through the week.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

How Labour makes policy.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Jason Cowley, Andrew Marr, Anoosh Chakelian.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

A nurse. My mother recently passed away and was shown nothing but care and compassion in hospital.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

If they fit, the entire cabinet.

All-time favourite NS article?

Ed Docx on “Boris” the clown.

The New Statesman is…

serious, surprising, thoughtful.

