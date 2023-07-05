Support 110 years of independent journalism.

5 July 2023

This England: Getting it in the neck

This column – which, though named after a line in Shakespeare’s “Richard II”, refers to the whole of Britain – has run in the NS since 1934.

By New Statesman

Illustration by Marta Signori

The founder of an animal rights group is to bequeath a piece of her neck to the King, a leg to the Grand National and a piece of her heart to Elon Musk in her will.

Ingrid Newkirk, who set up Peta (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) more than 40 years ago, is aiming to prolong her animal protection activism long after her death.

She has requested Charles get a piece of her neck over the royal family’s long association with pigeon racing if he does not cut ties to the sport. Peta claims the necks of losing birds are often wrung.
Aberdeen Press and Journal
(Ron Grant)

Close to the bone

It’s a mistake that sends a shiver down your spine. A care home in Skelton-in-Cleveland, North Yorkshire, put up posters with its name amusingly misspelled as Skeleton Court. The adverts – seen across east Cleveland – should of course read Skelton Court care home.

Its owner, the housing association Anchor, said: “We’re really sorry. We’re getting it removed as soon as possible and looking into how it happened.”
Daily Mail
(Peter Willmott)

THANK YOU

Parting gift

The singer Pink was left stunned after a fan threw their mother’s ashes on stage while she performed at BST in Hyde Park.

In a video from the gig, the 43-year-old is seen hesitantly picking up the bag of human remains thrown on stage.

Pink proceeds to ask the fan: “This is your mum?” She continues: “I don’t know how to feel about this.”

The pop star then places the bag back down on the stage and goes on to finish her song.
Sky News
(Steve Morley)

