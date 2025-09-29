Andy Burnham: I want to rejoin the EU

Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Andy Burnham has said he wants Britain to rejoin the European Union as he continues to speak loudly and freely at this year’s Labour conference.

At an event with the Guardian’s Politics Weekly podcast this afternoon he made some pretty concrete proposals for what he would do if he were prime minister, despite continuing to deny claims that he wants the top job.

The Manchester mayor said “the only thing I’ve launched is a debate”, and then went on to declare that he believed Britain should go back into the EU in his lifetime. He also set out his priorities for a Budget, saying “I would look very seriously at land value taxation” and “I would look at council tax revaluation” as ways to raise revenue. Asked about Britain’s role in Europe he said: “Long term, I’m going to say it, I want to rejoin. I hope in my lifetime I see this country rejoin the European Union.”

Burnham has more leeway to answer questions honestly than senior figures in the party who are bound by collective responsibility, which goes some way to explain his candour. But the issues on which he chooses to be candid often seem to be those that put him in the good books of Labour members.

Burnham also appeared to disagree with the government’s newly announced policy of mandatory digital ID cards to work in the UK. When asked if he supported the policy, Burnham paused and said: “Not now.”

He explained his recent interventions, which began with a long-form interview in the New Statesman, as a desire to speak up for Labour politicians worried about the direction of the government. Asked why he has started being so vocal about his disagreements with Keir Starmer, he said: “I need to speak for the councillors in Greater Manchester who are worried about 2026,” referring to the local elections next spring in which Labour is expected to do very badly. The mayor also condemned what he described as the “factional” running of the party, specifically taking aim at the deselection of candidates who had, for example, liked tweets supportive of the Green Party. This seemed to be a direct reference to the deselection of Faiza Shaheen in Chingford and Wood Green at last year’s election.

Burnham would not rule out leaving his role in Manchester for Westminster, saying: “I am committed to my role as mayor of Greater Manchester. I can’t predict the future but I’m committed to my role.” Likewise he would not deny that he has recently spoken with MPs about a tilt at the leadership, despite quibbling with the write-up of an interview he did with the Telegraph last week.

Subscribe to The New Statesman today from only £8.99 per month Subscribe

He left the event swarmed by camera crews, who were like seagulls to a scrap of bread. From the sidelines one wag asked the question I too want answered: “Is he enjoying this?”

[Further reading: Rachel Reeves takes aim at Andy Burnham]