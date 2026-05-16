Anthony Barnett: England, ethno-nationalism and what I told Andy Burnham

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Anthony Barnett is a campaigner and author. In 1988, in the pages of the New Statesman, he helped found the pressure group Charter 88, advocating for constitutional reform. Several of its demands – including Scottish and Welsh devolution, House of Lords reform and the Freedom of Information Act – were passed by the early Blair governments. But Barnett also has a longstanding interest in the British national question: the issue of English nationality within Britain, and the prospective “break-up” of the multinational United Kingdom that was first predicted by Tom Nairn in his 1977 book of that title. Barnett was a close friend and collaborator of Nairn, and wrote the introduction to the new edition of The Break-Up of Britain in 2021. This week, we discussed the victory of Celtic nationalism in the Scottish and Welsh elections, the rise of ethnic Englishness on the far right, and his support for Andy Burnham’s leadership campaign. The transcript has been edited for length and clarity.

Nicholas Harris: In your introduction to The Break-up of Britain, published in 2021, you write, quoting Tom Nairn some of the way, “Unless this system of government is replaced by a constitutionally articulated democratisation, Nairn foresaw an ‘unthinkable’ collapse into a hysterical, relic-seeking ‘greatness’ on the coattails of a failing America.” You also say that Nairn “saw the danger of a ‘hard-nosed and myopic’, primarily English opinion taking shape. If, he argued, it cojoined Neo-liberalism with ‘Britain’s great-power past’, and ‘if such a proto-nationalist mythology does indeed become the matrix for popular heartland resentment at decline and loss, and is further aggravated by failure or marginalisation, then, of course, serious problems could be posed’.” I thought this was a pretty good description of the Reform phenomenon we’re seeing today.

Anthony Barnett: It’s been going on for a long time. It’s not just Farage and Reform. It is the transformation of the historic conservative tradition into a Reform-shaped bottle. And the only way of preventing that from becoming the government is by the immediate implementation of proportional representation and saying to people, “We want to empower your vote.” The Daily Mail and the Sun and the Telegraph are perfectly capable of seeing that they lost the last election because they were divided, and they can’t afford to do that again, and they won’t. And the Labour response to a potential pact is, “Well, you never know, they don’t like each other, and Badenoch says no way…” They’ve got two or three years to get their act together. We’re facing a form of fascism. If you’re fighting a war, you don’t fight a war on the assumption that the enemy will make lots of mistakes and that will allow you to win. You build your force on the assumption that the other side will bring all the forces they have to bear.

So, the local election results this May didn’t surprise you?

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What surprised me is the very slow but real sense on the left that we have to do something about our democracy. I think the penny is dropping, not in the official Labour Party at the moment, but I think with the Greens, and with Andy Burnham. There’s the beginning of a recognition of these arguments, though it may be too late.

How did the rest of the election results fit into the break-up thesis?

The national question is about who we are and what our home is and what our country is, and it is linked to the democracy question, and therefore to the constitutional question. The hip bone is joined in the thigh bone is joined to the knee bone. And I start any discussion of the issue with the fact that what I call the Anglo-Brits, which is something like 95 per cent of your readership, do not want to think about the English question. They think that nationalism is something that’s taking place somewhere else: the Scots, the Irish, the Welsh now, but not us. But it’s the English – that is the national problem. It was the English that drove Brexit, England without London. Every region voted for Brexit. And Brexit was driven by an Englishness which wasn’t allowed to articulate itself as English, that doesn’t have an English parliament, doesn’t have an English institution. It’s the only major nation in the world that has no representative body. So we Anglo-Brits have to take responsibility. We have to be able to speak for our own country. And that’s very exciting and very positive, but then you’ve got to ask “How do we go about doing that?” It’s a very deep issue for anybody who’s progressive, from the liberal or centre-right through to the left.

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And how do you do that, given that this disarticulated Englishness is already so developed in the form of the feeling behind Brexit, which has now transferred itself into Reform, and then also with the flagging phenomenon across the country? A different form of nationalism is already quite rampant, so how can the left catch up?

Well, I don’t look at it like that at all. I think that those guys are absolutely trapped in the Anglo-British problem. They put up a load of English flags, and then they think, “Oh, this is separatism.” So they put up a lot of Union Jacks alongside it. Why both? They want to raise the flag, but actually they’re still reprocessing in an ever-diminishing field of what you might call “British greatness”, which is represented in the Union, and which is a world which goes back to the origins of colonialism and imperialism. So I think that they are not being honest about Englishness, and what they understand instinctively is that England is occupied by Britain, by a British state, which has very deep imperial impulses and reflexes, is highly centralising, and regards us as a native problem. And the moment you say, “Let’s move away from that, let’s liberate ourselves from Westminster,” you become a European country. Our home is in Europe, in the European continent.

I think there is a fear on the left that without the cosmopolitanism of Britishness, what you will unleash is a nativist form of Englishness.

That’s the excuse. There are two really deep issues for the left about the national question. The first is the economic aspect of it. This is an argument which was originally made by Tom Nairn in “The Modern Janus”. The general view on the left is that there is capitalism, there is the economy, and we need to be making things more equal, and we need to deal with the way that capitalism works. And therefore nationalism is a kind of false consciousness, nationalism is a way of tricking people into false forms of loyalty to those people who are exploiting them – it’s a superstructure. Wrong. The nation state is an integral part of economic development, of capitalist economic development. You do not have capitalist economic development without a legal system, without an education that’s training a workforce, without an internal market. Marxism, in 1848, at its origins, got it wrong: workers of the world unite; the workers have no national interest; they only have the interest of the working class.

Is the crucial year of the 20th century 1917 or 1914? Well, 1914 tells us that actually the French working class, and the German working class, and the Anglo-British working class, did share interests with their capitalist class. They did have a material interest in their society. This is an inescapable fact. Now – it’s a depressing fact because it means that capitalist development is intrinsically mad, it’s intrinsically competitive without knowing what the limits are. But if you just say it’s all false consciousness, that’s a complete failure to understand that nationality is really serious. It’s absolutely central, it’s unavoidable, and there is no way through without grasping that this is an intrinsic part of our socio-economic development.

Secondly, there’s a very special aspect of Anglo-British nationalism, which comes from a core of the problem with England, which is that we were the first-born, we created the first industrial nation. And other countries had to be like us. They fought to be like us, whether it was Germany, whether it was France, whether it was China – we were the model. We didn’t need to wave the flag. What it means to be English historically has been the fact that we didn’t need to have flags, we didn’t need to boast – that was our privilege. People today quite happily say they don’t want to be associated with Englishness, don’t want to touch it. And the irony of that is it’s an expression of English superiority. Saying, “I don’t feel English,” as an expression is rooted in English primacy.

We’re publishing this on the day of a Tommy Robinson march in London. What do we do about the fact that Englishness is being increasingly ethnically defined and there’s a renewed interest in an imagined Anglo-Saxon ethnic lineage? What do we do about the fact that it’s being defined on those terms on the right?

“A true born Englishman’s a contradiction, / In speech an irony, in fact a fiction. / A banter made to be a test of fools, / Which those that use it justly ridicules. / A metaphor invented to express / A man a-kin to all the universe… Scarce one family is left alive, / Which does not from some foreigner derive.” Daniel Defoe, 1707.

But what do you do about the fact that people don’t agree?

Well, imagine there is an English parliament, an English assembly of people selected who have English passports, and it’s selected by fair sortition. How white would that be, 80 per cent? And of the 80 per cent who are white, how many would have a grandparent that wasn’t from here – 20 or 30 per cent? That is the English. While we are deprived of any English assembly, we are deprived of any institution which can represent us as English. Then people can go around saying the English are white, but it’s a nonsense. It’s not an expression of reality, and it can only thrive when there is no expression of reality.

Are you still optimistic about resolving that institutional question, given how the language of these things has degraded so much, after the riots and so on?

We’re up against Donald Trump and Elon Musk. And if you look at Musk’s tweets, there’s an absolutely constant, enormous, racist incentive to say violence is coming. And it is quite shocking how racist it is, how overt and blatant. That’s quite new. And the platform is like that, but he’s driving it, and he’s funding it, he’s incentivising people to rally around that. So what do you do about that? How do you fight that? Well: if you surrender the field, if you say, “No, no, we’re all we’re all British, and the British are nice and multinational, and the English are horrible and white,” you’ve handed over the country to him. The only way you can have the argument is by saying, “We are English people. We have an English institution. Here is an English Parliament.” If you have an English parliament, how could you possibly say only white people are English? If you run away from the argument, if you just say, “These are nasty, horrible people, we’re not going to contest the territory,” then you have surrendered your native land. That’s my message to the Anglo-British.

How does Englishness function in a European context?

One of the problems that we faced, which was a psychological problem, with the European Union, was that we are a multinational state seeking to preserve an unwritten constitution – uncodified, but very powerful – historical constitution inside a larger multinational entity which is seeking to codify a new constitution. People look on the European Union as if it were very conservative. It’s rethought itself every 10 or 15 years, with a new Maastricht or new treaty. It’s got lots of problems but it’s an extraordinary inventive framework and structure. And so these two things are very incompatible, and what that leads to is a political class that says it doesn’t really feel European. “We’ve got to be in there for money, the Americans want us in, it’s transactional – but I don’t really feel European. We’re different.”

We could see a more civilisational identification with Europe now, given Starmer is pivoting on Europe, and given the break with America in the last six months.

Starmer’s turn is one of the things that really enraged me. He put a commitment to “make Brexit work” in the manifesto – that’s when I knew the Starmer project was doomed, because “make Brexit work”, you can’t make a traffic accident work. So that’s what he set out to do. And then he makes a speech (on 11 May) saying, “They promised us that it would make us more money, and it hasn’t, they promised us it would make immigration less, and it’s made it more.” Hold on a second. This is something you committed us to making work, right? And then he says, “We must be at the heart of Europe,” this phrase pulled out of Blairism. How can you be at the heart of Europe, if you’re not part of the European Union? So who are you? There’s this weird, rubber-duck dishonesty.

So that turn towards Europe: he’s going to be at the heart of Europe. He’s not going to be in the single market, he’s not going to be in the customs union, because those are hard political issues. They’re not phrases. They are: how are you going to do that, why have you changed your mind, how do you get there? So he’s incapable. And that’s why I felt a kind of loathing watching the speech. How can he say that, how can he say that to me? It’s revolting. It’s really revolting, and that behaviour pattern is what has made people enraged with him to the point of hatred. Because he’s taking us as fools. He won’t recognise that there’s an English question at the heart of it: where is our home? What relationship do we have to the continent? I don’t think there is any way that the European Union will accept a transactional return. They’ve had that, and we’ve had that. So we have to actually confront whether or not we are European, and there’s absolutely no way that Starmer is capable of conducting that conversation.

Do you think that these elections have accelerated the break-up of Britain or slowed it down?

I don’t think in those terms. I think there are two acceptable democratic options in the long run. One is a federal Britain, where the Scots and the Welsh – Ireland is different because it’s already been agreed by international treaty – and the English concur on a shared constitution in which the membership is freely made and can be freely undone, a proper federal relationship. The second is that Scotland and Wales become independent, and then we all rejoin the European Union. There’s no prospect of Scotland being on its own or Wales being on its own outside of the EU, and there’s no prospect of England being on its own, in my view. Europe is our home, and that conversation has accelerated thanks to Wales. Because before these elections Wales was governed by one party for over a hundred years – no fascist dictatorship has ever lasted that long. So what’s happening in Wales is absolutely staggering. This was a one-party country, and that’s gone, and that suddenly means that Scotland’s not alone. And everybody can now see that we’ve got to start looking at the national question.

But what is at this point likely to continue, and which I along with many in Scotland and Wales find intolerable, is that that Britain has become a prison of nations. It is a small version of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. The Scots are a problem – but we’re not going to let them decide what they want to do. Wales, if it wants to have an independence referendum – no, not at the moment, thank you very much. And Farage, having originally played an English card, is going to double down on that position. He will want to undo all of the reforms I was associated with, the Charter 88 reforms, which New Labour implemented, but which Blair failed to consolidate: Freedom of Information, Human Rights, parliaments in Scotland and Wales, a Mayor for London. Farage will want to reconsolidate a central state, and that will mean undoing that entire democratic process. I warned Blair: if you don’t deliver, if you don’t make sense of what you’re doing, if you don’t create a new settlement out of these reforms, you’re just opening the door to Euroscepticism.

In terms of those organising energies – Charter 88 and political reform – do you see them in Andy Burnham’s leadership campaign? Burnham has previously voiced his support for proportional representation.

To my surprise, and delight. And I have talked with him and I’ve tried to encourage him. In his book, Head North, he pulls the constitutional stuff out at the end without really having articulated it. He comes out for written constitution, and it’s a powerful book in that he really has experienced the brutal centralisation of British state. I was in a video conversation with him where he said, “I’m not going back to Westminster unless it changes root-and-branch.” Now, I think he meant it. The problem is that you can’t do it on your own. And he’s a bit of a one-man band. He’s not building a team. But he’s a rare thing, and it’s because there was a little bit of decentralisation in Manchester that he actually has experienced what it means to say, “I want to do this, and I’m raising this money, and Whitehall’s telling me I can’t do it. Who are these people?” So that experience, with Hillsborough and stuff like that added to it, is very powerful. It makes him a rare thing.

[Further reading: Britain is still breaking up]