Eric Schlosser’s 25 year fight against the fast food industry

Eric Schlosser is one of America’s foremost investigative journalists, writing about everything from the prison system to nuclear weapons, exploring the hidden systems underpinning modern life.
25 years ago, he set out to investigate the economic model behind one of America’s most recognisable industries: a system built on low-paid workers, dangerous conditions and the exploitation of migrant labour.
He joins Oli Dugmore to discuss America’s complicated relationship with McDonald’s, the rise of fast food as both a cultural symbol and an economic system, and how Britain seeks to replicate this.
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