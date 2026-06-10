Reviewing politics
and culture since 1913

  1. Podcasts
  2. The Exchange

Eric Schlosser’s 25 year fight against the fast food industry

In Britain and the US, how did fast food become a cultural symbol and an economic system?

By NS Podcasts

Eric Schlosser is one of America’s foremost investigative journalists, writing about everything from the prison system to nuclear weapons, exploring the hidden systems underpinning modern life.

Subscribe to the New Statesman for £1 a week

25 years ago, he set out to investigate the economic model behind one of America’s most recognisable industries: a system built on low-paid workers, dangerous conditions and the exploitation of migrant labour.

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

He joins Oli Dugmore to discuss America’s complicated relationship with McDonald’s, the rise of fast food as both a cultural symbol and an economic system, and how Britain seeks to replicate this.

Content from our partners
What does a new war book look like for the UK?
What does a new war book look like for the UK?
Fiona Walters
Breathless Britain
Breathless Britain
Ahmed Moussa
A revolution in mental health science
A revolution in mental health science
Professor Miranda Wolpert

Join the debate

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments